On today’s General Hospital recap: It's move in day for Maxie and the kids and she feels Lulu's presence in the house. Mac takes the kids out for dessert and Georgie admits she's worried about Maxie. Mac reassures her and James.

Maxie worries about her financial future and tells Felicia about the lawsuit and issues with Tracy. Felicia brings up her run in with Jackson and how Anna stepped in. Maxie chastises her mother for doing something illegal, and Felicia brings up becoming a patient's advocate. Felicia reassures Maxie she and Mac will help if needed but Maxie is determined to make it on her own.

N’neka and the club staff are there to welcome Curtis back to The Savoy. Jordan congratulates him and offers her support. TJ and Molly let them know they'll know in a few days if the surrogate is pregnant. Later, N’neka finds Curtis sulking in a corner, wondering if he still fits in.

Esme misunderstands when Spencer shows up with food, as Trina arrives to join him. She leaves them alone but Trina is angry with Spencer for offering to share with Esme. Trina is not happy with how close Spencer and Esme are getting but he swears they're just co-parenting Ace.

Spencer gives Trina the turtle doves then changes his mind when he remembers they were given to him by Cyrus and Victor. Trina gives him one and takes the other, saying they belong together. Esme and Ace stop by Kelly's and she asks Carly if there are any vacancies in the rooms upstairs.

Liz and Finn stop into Kelly's before the softball game. Liz is surprised Carly isn't at Sonny's arraignment, but she says his kids are there to support him. Jake stays behind when the others leave for the game so he can meet with Charlotte (My first thought was oooooh, then my second thought was, wait, aren't these two related? Took me five minutes to figure out that Charlotte is Aiden's first cousin via Lulu and Lucky, but that technically she's not bio related to Jake.)

Nina and Sonny's kids show up for Sonny's arraignment. Sonny thanks Dante but understands if he has to leave. Dante says he's there to support his father.

Dex shows up at the courthouse and apologizes again to Michael about throwing the flashdrive in the garbage. He doubts the Feds could have gotten anything from it.

Judge Barrett's states Sonny is being charged with seven violations of federal law and the evidence is being submitted under seal. The ADA announces he's dropping the charges, which shocks everyone. Judge Barrett chastises the ADA and releases Sonny.

Diane notices Sonny doesn't seem surprised the Feds didn't have the evidence they thought they had. Diane reminds him the charges can be refiled if the evidence is found. Everyone is thrilled with the outcome.

Michael calls Carly to update her that the charges were dropped and Sonny is a free man.

Sonny questions Dex on why he wasn't on the docks when the shipment was raided. Dex admits Carly warned him. He doesn't understand how Sonny got out of the charges since he assumes the Pikeman crates had weapons in them. Sonny admits the crates were full of coffee.

