Skip to main content
Kyle Lowder

Kyle Lowder on Latest DAYS Stint: "This Particular Arc Was Really Fun"

The actor opens up about Rex's Salem homecoming

Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) has made another return to Salem on Days of Our Lives. But what's he up to this time? Lowder teased his latest storyline on the latest episode of Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast.

Lowder shared:

My agent got the phone call and they said, 'We’ve got a really great story arc coming up. What's your availability?' And I said, 'For you, I'm available. Let's do this.' This particular arc was really fun, you know, 'cause obviously, I got to work with Linsey [Godfrey, Sarah] and Paul [Telfer, Xander], two of my favorite people, personally and professionally. So, I think, all in all, I think I was there for a few months and the story's airing right now. It's a good one. I'm excited for people to see it.

At this time, Rex is lying, claiming he's Sarah's baby's father. What is his reason? Lowder said Xander is "hopelessly in love with Sarah," despite cheating on her before. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Times have changed since then, and Rex is stepping up now. The actor said:

In one way, he sees how stressed out Sarah is because Xander is the father and Sarah does want Xander to be the father, doesn't want Xander to have anything to do with her or her baby. He sees that and wants to be here for her and protect her and the baby. 

Lowder noted:

He also sees it as an opportunity to marry her, actually get the job done this time, and marry her and have a life with her.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kyle Lowder
Days of Our Lives

Kyle Lowder Pops In to DAYS

By Carly SilverComment
Kyle Lowder, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Kyle Lowder: "I’m Shooting Episodes Well Into February, Air-Wise"

By Carly SilverComment
Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer, Eric Martsolf, Serena Scott Thomas
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Stars Tease Twists and Turns in Sarah-Xander-Brady-Fiona Storyline

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kyle Lowder
Days of Our Lives

Kyle Lowder Gushes About Returning to DAYS: "I Absolutely Love It There"

By Carly SilverComment