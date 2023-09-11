Kyle Lowder on Latest DAYS Stint: "This Particular Arc Was Really Fun"

Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) has made another return to Salem on Days of Our Lives. But what's he up to this time? Lowder teased his latest storyline on the latest episode of Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast.

Lowder shared:

My agent got the phone call and they said, 'We’ve got a really great story arc coming up. What's your availability?' And I said, 'For you, I'm available. Let's do this.' This particular arc was really fun, you know, 'cause obviously, I got to work with Linsey [Godfrey, Sarah] and Paul [Telfer, Xander], two of my favorite people, personally and professionally. So, I think, all in all, I think I was there for a few months and the story's airing right now. It's a good one. I'm excited for people to see it.

At this time, Rex is lying, claiming he's Sarah's baby's father. What is his reason? Lowder said Xander is "hopelessly in love with Sarah," despite cheating on her before.

Times have changed since then, and Rex is stepping up now. The actor said:

In one way, he sees how stressed out Sarah is because Xander is the father and Sarah does want Xander to be the father, doesn't want Xander to have anything to do with her or her baby. He sees that and wants to be here for her and protect her and the baby.

Lowder noted: