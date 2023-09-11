The Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Television Despite WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Drew Barrymore Show is heading back to television amidst the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Barrymore announced the decision via her Instagram and insists she and the show will abide by rules of both unions. Barrymore wrote:

I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.

In May, Barrymore stepped down from hosting the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards to stand in solidary with the WGA strike.

See Barrymore's full statement below

According to WGA strike rules, a majority of daytime talk shows can continue to be in production because they don't have writers who are in the union. The Talk and The Drew Barrymore Show are the exceptions due to them using WGA writers. Both shows went dark when the strike took place and are airing re-runs. The WGA East took to Twitter in response to the show's decision and tweeted it will be picketing the show. WGAE tweeted:

Season four of The Drew Barrymore Show airs Sept. 18.