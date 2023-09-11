The Young and the Restless Promo: Adam Continues to Plot Revenge on His Family

The Young and the Restless Promo for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here’s the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo:

Has Adam (Mark Grossman)seen the light or is he waiting for the right moment to pounce to take his family down? This week Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Adam if he tries to mess with Victor (Eric Braeden) he will have to deal with her. Meanwhile, he confides to Sally (Courtney Hope) he has something cooking, but what is it?

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Will Lily be The Odd Man Out With Daniel With Heather Back

Watch the promo below! Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promos!