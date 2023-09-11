Skip to main content
Y&R Adam
image caption
Mark Grossman

The Young and the Restless Promo: Adam Continues to Plot Revenge on His Family

The Young and the Restless Promo for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here’s the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo: 

Has Adam (Mark Grossman)seen the light or is he waiting for the right moment to pounce to take his family down? This week Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Adam if he tries to mess with Victor (Eric Braeden) he will have to deal with her. Meanwhile, he confides to Sally (Courtney Hope) he has something cooking, but what is it?

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Will Lily be The Odd Man Out With Daniel With Heather Back 

Watch the promo below! Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promos!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Y&R Adam
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: The Newman Boys Throw Blows

By Jillian BoweComment
Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: The Newman Black Sheep Finds an Unlikely Ally in His Quest For Revenge

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Y&R Adam
The Young and the Restless

Adam Prepares to Fight Newman Enterprises on Y&R

By Jillian BoweComment
Y&R Victor
The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Promo: Will Adam's Unborn Baby Make Victor Mellow Out on Sally?

By Jillian BoweComment