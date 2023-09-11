Skip to main content
Mark Grossman, Courtney Hope

The Young and the Restless Recap: Adam Supports Sally in Her New Venture

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 11, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Sally is sketching in her room when Adam arrives. She shakes out her hair and invites him in. He picks up her paper sketches and snarkily suggests she use a tablet. Sally indicates she likes to sketch old school. Adam is impressed she’s moving forward with starting her own empire. Sally says she’s thinking big but taking things slowly. Adam thinks it’s a lesson he could probably learn. He says he’s happy for Sally and believes she’ll be a huge success. Sally tells Adam she worries about him and he indicates he has a plan that’s about ready to come to fruition. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Suggests Nick Reject Victor’s Offer

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

Recommended Articles

