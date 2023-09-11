The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria is Bumped to Co-CEO at Newman Enterprises

Here’s the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers:

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) keeps Nate (Sean Dominic) guessing. Later, Nikki threatens to destroy Adam (Mark Grossman) if he goes after Victor (Eric Braeden).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) meddles in both Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Summer's (Allison Lanier) personal lives. How will her children feel about her antics? Watch for Phyllis to make a deal with someone.

Sharon: The newly-minted tech CEO (Sharon Case) starts to see the closeness between Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) gets a disturbing call from Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Later, Tucker takes Devon (Bryton James) in his confidence.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) gets a visit from her father at Newman Enterprises. Victor wants to see how things are going with Victoria after Nick (Joshua Morrow) decided to work with Sharon. Victoria tells her father, with Nick gone and Nikki being the head of Newman Media, she needs the co-CEO role filled.

Victor tells her if she's thinking of Nate, try again as he has someone for the spot: HER! Victor informs Victoria he's coming back as the CEO, and she's taking over as co-CEO. Victoria quietly stews over Victor's decision. She pretends she's ok with it, but starts plotting to regain her throne.

Audra: The executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) switches things up with Kyle (Michael Mealor) while she and Tucker make a new deal.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles gives Adam a reality check. Look for Victor to lose his cool with Victoria.

Sally: The green-eyed monster rears its head for the designer (Courtney Hope) over Nick and Sharon's bond.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) faces-off with Daniel about his relationship with Heather (Vail Bloom).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) holds a family meeting.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!