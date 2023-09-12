On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge is busy sketching in the common office when Brooke arrives. He asks about what happened at Eric’s place. She explains Donna, RJ and Eric were all there. Brooke goes on to say RJ isn’t seeing someone like they thought. He’s actually designing with Eric. Ridge is thrilled but wonders why no one told him.

Brooke says they were all designing in the Forrester living room. He’s working on his last collection. Further, Eric told her to relay the message he is coming after Ridge and his son best step up his game.

RJ, Eric and Donna are hanging at the mansion. Eric tells RJ about his and Stephanie’s vision for Forrester Creations. He’s not ready to step aside. Eric Forrester cannot be replaced.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Informs Brooke He’s Designing a Solo Line

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!