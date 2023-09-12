Skip to main content
IMG_0484
image caption
Katherine Kelly Lang

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Tells Ridge About Eric and RJ’s Partnership

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 12, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Ridge is busy sketching in the common office when Brooke arrives. He asks about what happened at Eric’s place. She explains Donna, RJ and Eric were all there. Brooke goes on to say RJ isn’t seeing someone like they thought. He’s actually designing with Eric. Ridge is thrilled but wonders why no one told him. 

Brooke says they were all designing in the Forrester living room. He’s working on his last collection. Further, Eric told her to relay the message he is coming after Ridge and his son best step up his game. 

RJ, Eric and Donna are hanging at the mansion. Eric tells RJ about his and Stephanie’s vision for Forrester Creations. He’s not ready to step aside. Eric Forrester cannot be replaced. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Informs Brooke He’s Designing a Solo Line

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0931
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Donna Tells Brooke and Ridge About Eric’s Health Crisis

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0473
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Eric and RJ Form a Partnership

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1094
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: RJ Urges Ridge to Tell Zende About Eric

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1415
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge and Brooke Discuss Eric’s Recovery

By Joshua BaldwinComment