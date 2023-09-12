Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens

Salem Inn: Tripp and Wendy bask in the afterglow of their sexy time and think they deserve to linger in their bliss. Tripp says he hasn’t heard from Kayla so he has to assume their good to go for the next round.

The duo is suddenly up and in their robes when Rafe arrives with news about Ava. Tripp is freaked out his mother shot someone. Rafe thinks Ava acted in self-defense and explains about the woman who was posing as a nurse. He thinks she was sent to kill his mother.

Wendy leaves to throw on some clothes, and Rafe explains more about the situation with Ava. Specifically, they discuss how Ava and Harris escaped Bayview together. Tripp promises to tell Rafe if Ava contacts him. Further, he believes it’s obvious EJ DiMera is targeting his mother. He reviews his recent encounter with EJ and how poorly it went. Rafe hopes the injured woman awakens soon so they can get a grip on the situation. Just then, Rafe gets a text and exits.

Price Place: Paulina emerges and Chanel is impressed with how good she looks. Paulina says her second date with Abe went way better than the first. Chanel thinks date number three could be a big one. Paulina says she’s taking her daughter’s advice and taking things slowly.

Paulina switches topics and asks about her budding relationship with Talia. Chanel says things are going well, but she’s confused by Johnny’s declaration of romantic feelings. Paulina is impressed by how in demand her daughter is. Paulina asks about her response, and Chanel explains she said nothing because Talia arrived just afterwards.

Paulina presses Chanel for her feelings about Johnny. Chanel enjoys being friends with Johnny, but Paulina isn’t convinced. She supports her in whatever decision she makes, but she’s always had a soft spot for Johnny. Chanel doesn’t want to get involved in another triangle as she remembers how recently he was interested in Wendy.

University Hospital - Lobby: Jada arrives and greets Dr. Hunter. She’s so impressed with her sister and thinks their father would be proud. She takes a few pictures with her phone and wonders why she’s there. Jada says she has to question the woman shot by Ava. Talia says the woman is still unconscious, and Jada says she will stick around to find out who hired her to kill Ava.

They return to discussing Talia’s life. She’s thrilled to be back in medicine and is enjoying her revived relationship with Chanel. She’s thankful for all the second chances she’s received from multiple folks in Salem. Jada wonders if Talia is ready to date again. She says she genuinely wants to be with Chanel. Just then, Talia gets a text saying the woman is now awake.

Roach Motel: Harris and Ava hang out and complain about the vending machine food. She thinks it isn’t safe as EJ has eyes everywhere. Ava is also worried about the police. Harris thinks she should just call Rafe and explain, but Ava says the only way she gets out of this mess is to find Susan and bring her home.

Harris thinks he can get out without being detected. Ava reluctantly agrees to let him go and thanks him for everything he has done for her. He directs her to not let anyone in while he’s gone and exits.

Not long after Harris leaves, Ava hears a knock at the door. She grabs a random box and throws it open, only to no one there. When she turns around, she sees Susan Banks. Ava wonders if she’s a ghost and then Susan disappears. As she begins to look around, Susan pops up again. Ava tells ghost Susan she knows she’s really alive. She begs Susan to tell her what the hell is going on to keep EJ from killing her.

Ghost Susan says she only survived through divine intervention. Ava apologizes for her actions and says she wasn’t well at the time. Susan thinks she is “MEAN, MEAN, MEAN.” Ava begs her to reveal her current location. Just then, Harris returns and Ghost Susan disappears.

Ava tries to explain about Ghost Susan. He goes with her explanation and asks why Susan wouldn’t have reached out to EJ. Ava says Susan is a lot of things but not logical. Ava recalls Ghost Susan said she was “stuck in the big smoke.” Harris says “the big smoke” is another name for London. He suggest they head to London and see what they find. Ava agrees to head to England as things are not safe in Salem.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: EJ calls a connection at the hospital who reports his assassin remains unconscious. He wonders aloud how Ava managed to get the better of his hired gun. Just then, Johnny arrives wondering what’s up. EJ explains about Ava’s escape and how she shot someone in the process. He says his son dodged a literal bullet when he ended their flirtation.

Johnny defends Ava saying the judge declared her not responsible which is why she was sent to Bayview. EJ has no time for his son’s forgiving heart. EJ switches topics and asks about Chanel. Johnny says he declared his feelings but their interaction was interrupted by Talia. EJ thinks he needs to return to Chanel and demand an answer. Johnny thinks that’s not a great idea.

EJ pushes Johnny and he says he’s declared his feelings. The ball is now in Chanel’s court. EJ says Stefano would tell him never to leave anything up to chance. Just then, Johnny gets a call from Chanel. She asks him to come see her at Paulina’s place. With that, Johnny updates EJ and exits.

Paulina’s Place: Johnny arrives to see Chanel just as Paulina is about to exit. They exchange a friendly greeting and she exits. They discuss his recent declaration of feelings. He knows he caught Chanel off guard. She says she was really looking forward to exploring her feelings for Talia. Johnny wonders how she now feels.

Endings

Talia calls Chanel to say she has something special for her and will stop by Paulina’s place.

Johnny assumes Chanel wants to stay with Talia and starts to exit. Before he can leave, Chanel grabs Johnny’s hand and says she has kept her feelings for him under wraps because she didn’t think they would be returned. Johnny strokes her face and Chanel indicates she wants to give their relationship another try. With that, they kiss.

EJ pours a drink and toasts to Johnny reuniting with Chanel. His phone rings with an update from his hospital contact. The assassin has awakened.

Jada arrives in the assassin’s room and says she will let her rest as soon as she tells her who hired her to kill Ava.

Wendy assures Tripp his mother will be ok. He’s worried about her safety because Harris has also previously caused trouble for his family.

Rafe and day player officer arrive at the roach motel outside Ava and Harris’ door. Rafe kicks in the door with their guns drawn.

