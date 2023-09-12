On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Theresa flashes back to her conversation with Brady when she first arrived in town. Just then, Stephanie arrives and they embrace. Next up, Kayla pops out of the restaurant to join them. She explains she came to town to represent Tate at Victor’s funeral. Kayla says folks may be annoyed by her return but she’s been trumped by Vivian Alamain. They’re all confused as Vivian is supposed to be in prison. Kayla says she’s been released and is after Victor’s estate.

Theresa and Stephanie head inside to catch up. Theresa updates Stephanie on her interactions with Brady and how much she loves drams. Stephanie remembers her cousins proclivity for chaos quite well. They begin to reminisce about good times experienced off screen illustrating her mischievous nature. Theresa tells her cousin she plans to hang around in town for a while.

Theresa tells Stephanie about meeting Alex at the funeral and how hot he is. Stephanie indicates she and Alex had a thing, but now she’s with Chad. She’s good with Theresa being interested in him but is worried about her intentions. They giggle over the possibility and Stephanie gives Theresa her blessing.

Kiriakis Mansion - Outside: Sarah passes out after giving birth. Rex thinks she’s hemorrhaging and needs to get to the hospital ASAP. They decide it’s quicker to drive than await an ambulance (that didn’t work out great for Sarah with her last birth experience). She reawakens briefly and, in a haze, tells Xander to take care of the baby if anything happens to her.

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Vivian explains she doesn’t have a divorce certificate from Victor which makes her the sole benefactor of Victor’s estate. Maggie says she’s going to make her pay for desecrating Victor’s funeral. Justin calls the County Clerk to obtain a copy of the divorce decree. He got voicemail and heads down to the courthouse.

Chloe arrives to tell Maggie about Sarah and is stunned when she sees Vivian - who calls her Candy. She reports Sarah had a baby girl and they’ve both been rushed to the hospital. With that, Maggie exits with Chloe… leaving Vivian to discuss redecorating.

Bonnie watches Vivian and calls her out saying she knows what her con is. She thinks Justin’s going to reveal her for being a gold digging con. Vivian thinks she’s the pot calling the kettle black. She follows up by breaking down a bit and saying she’s actually in mourning for the man she’s always loved.

Bonnie and Vivian shed a few tears and then bond over their time on the same cell block.

Horton Square: Alex and Brady are griping about not getting enough food for the folks back at the house. Brady shifts focus and discusses his annoyance with Theresa’s arrival in town. He explains a bit about his history with Theresa. Brady gives her credit for being a good mother but says she’s trouble. Alex thinks it’s a quality they have in common.

To explain how messy Theresa is, he gives her some examples that go beyond simply sleeping with two married women. Just then, Justin arrives and tells them about Vivian’s arrival and the issues with Victor’s will. If her claim is real, Vivian would actually inherit everything.

University Hospital - Lobby: Rex, Sarah, and Xander arrive and meet Kayla in the lobby. She takes the baby for an examination while Rex takes Sarah to get settled in a room. Xander is left alone to flashback to the last time Sarah gave birth. Just then, Kayla returns to report back about Sarah. As she says she can’t give him any information, Maggie and Chloe arrive on the scene. Maggie says Kayla can speak freely in front of Xander and Chloe. Kayla explains Sarah is doing much better and will most likely make a full recovery.

Kayla brings the baby out but then gets called to the E.R. Xander says he’ll take the baby to Sarah and Chloe promises to make sure it happens.

University Hospital - Sarah’s Room: Xander brings the baby in and hands her to Sarah as Rex and Maggie stand by. She looks at Maggie and says she’s naming her baby Victoria. Her middle name will be Margaret. That way, this new life will be about both Maggie and Victor. Maggie loves the sentiment and asks if Sarah has more to say. She ignores the hint and says she knows Maggie needs to get back to the house.

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Maggie returns to find Bonnie and Vivian giggling. Bonnie tells her about their prison connection, and Maggie catches her up about the new baby. Just then, Justin arrives and tells Maggie that Vivian is correct. Her marriage to Victor was never legal.

Endings

Brady calls Victor’s lawyer and decides he and Alex need to go to Greece. He agrees just as Theresa calls him to confirm their date. He says he’d love to but he’s headed out of town.

Chloe and Xander greet one another and talk about Sarah. He says he can’t stop thinking about MacKenzie…except this time, the baby is Rex and Sarah’s.

Rex says Victoria looks like Sarah. She’s just thrilled she doesn’t look like Xander. Sarah says she almost told Xander about Victoria’s paternity, but when they got to the hospital, she remembered why she doesn’t want Xander in her life. She thanks Rex for everything he has done for both her and Victoria. Rex thinks he’s lucky to be in their life. That being said, he asks again if she’s sure about her decision to be with him. Sarah says she absolutely is.

Vivian thinks everything is settled. Maggie asks Justin if he’s sure. He says there is no legal remedy to this situation. With that, Vivian tells Maggie to get the hell out of her house.

