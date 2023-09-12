On today's General Hospital recap: Gladys gets to Ferncliff as Janice is giving the police the details of Sasha and Cody's escape. Gladys yells at her incompetence but Janice tells the officers she believes they were escaping together.

The softball players head to Charlie's for celebratory drinks. Kristina complains about the FBI's false arrest, but Sam says they should just be glad it's over. Chase is surprised at the public arrest because they didn't have the evidence to do it. Kristina talks to Dante about Nina and how supportive she was to Sonny. She believes they can now be happy together.

Willow is thrilled she had a chance to cheer on the hospital as it beat Kelly's team. Michael brings up Sonny's arrest and is grateful Willow convinced him not to use the footage he had. Michael admits he doesn't want Sonny to go to prison.

Violet wonders why Jake didn't show up at the game, as he and Charlotte arrive together. Violet questions whether the two were on a date. Jake and Charlotte spend quiet time together, and Willow stops Violet from interrupting them.

Cody takes Sasha to a safehouse Sam has arranged for them. Sasha freaks out but Cody calms her down and says she's safe from Dr Montague. Cody says she's going through detox and has to fight to live. He invokes Brando and Liam's names and tells her to stay strong for their memory. Sasha says there is nothing left for her here but Cody says she has him.

Chase gets the call about the escape and tells Dante, who had already figured it out. Dante questions Sam, knowing she knew about the escape plan.

Sonny's happy to be home, but Nina continues to be upset the FBI dragged him out in handcuffs. Sonny admits there was no chance he would be convicted because he knew the shipment was just coffee beans. Nina asks if he's the one who gave the FBI the bogus information.

Sonny says his original plan was to dummy up information to smoke out whoever was coming after him. Nina is forgiving and says she understands what she was getting into with him and is still willing to share her life with him.

MIchael stops by and tells Sonny he's glad the charges were dropped. Sonny admits he was surprised to see MIchael in the courtroom because he wasn't expecting his support. Michael natters on but doesn't admit about the plan with Dex. He admits he doesn't want Sonny behind bars and doesn't want to hate his father anymore. The two share there I love yous.

Gladys summons Nina to tell her Sasha's been kidnapped by Cody. Nina doesn't understand why and Gladys tells her about the restraining order . Nina thinks Cody probably went to rescue Sasha, but Gladys says she believes Cody was working with the doctor



