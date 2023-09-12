Skip to main content
JHud and The Talk
image caption
Chris Millard/Warner Bros. and Cliff Lipson/CBS

Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk to Resume Production During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk are heading back into production. The two shows, along with Sherri, are starting production for their respective shows' series premieres in the upcoming weeks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime talk shows will move forward despite the ongoing strikes between WGA and SAG-AFTRA. This latest news comes on the heels of The Drew Barrymore Show announcing its plans to start production again.

RELATED: The Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Television Despite WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk employed WGA writers last season and is a signatory to the union’s minimum basic agreement. Both shows premiere on Sept. 18. Sherri doesn't employ WGA writers while Hudson's gabfest promises to bring those writers back once a contract agreement has been reached.

The Talk's co-hosts along with Barrymore, Hudson and Shepherd are all in compliance with hosting under SAG-AFTRA's rules. These rules exist under a separate contract, the Network Code, which is separate from the one governing striking actors. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

The Jennifer Hudson Show Halts Season Two Return Due to WGA Strike

By Jillian BoweComment
Drew Barrymore
Talk Shows

The Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Television Despite WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

By Jillian BoweComment
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Goes Dark Due to WGA Strike

By Jillian BoweComment
Sherri
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Says Show's Return "Isn’t Crossing The Picket Line" (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment