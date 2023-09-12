Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk to Resume Production During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk are heading back into production. The two shows, along with Sherri, are starting production for their respective shows' series premieres in the upcoming weeks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime talk shows will move forward despite the ongoing strikes between WGA and SAG-AFTRA. This latest news comes on the heels of The Drew Barrymore Show announcing its plans to start production again.

RELATED: The Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Television Despite WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk employed WGA writers last season and is a signatory to the union’s minimum basic agreement. Both shows premiere on Sept. 18. Sherri doesn't employ WGA writers while Hudson's gabfest promises to bring those writers back once a contract agreement has been reached.

The Talk's co-hosts along with Barrymore, Hudson and Shepherd are all in compliance with hosting under SAG-AFTRA's rules. These rules exist under a separate contract, the Network Code, which is separate from the one governing striking actors.