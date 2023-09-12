Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jack and Billy Agree to Move Forward

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 12, 2023
Peter Bergman, Jason Thompson

Peter Bergman, Jason Thompson

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: 

Tucker walks into Society and passes Phyllis. She asks about his honeymoon and he blows her off. Heather follows and is greeted by both Phyllis and Tucker. He asks if she’s staying Genoa City. She says she’s weighing her options. Tucker says if she stays, he will need her services.

Jack and Billy are chatting at the GCAC. Jack thanks his brother for sharing his institutional knowledge of Jabot with Diane. Billy apologizes for how things went before, and they shake hands. They both agree to only look forward. With that, Billy exits and both men look uncertain about the others’ motives. 

