Joshua Hoffman, Lisa Yamada

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

RJ and Eric confer about their designs as Luna watches admiringly from behind. She continues to smile as Eric schools his grandson on the art of design. Donna approaches Luna and says she also likes to watch admiringly as artists work. She thinks this line will be the greatest of Eric’s career.

RJ asks Eric if Luna is still watching him. He’s unnerved as he has no experience designing by himself, much less for an audience. Eric motions to Donna who takes Luna away. He tells RJ he doesn’t ever want him to feel uncomfortable. Eric continues saying he has a true gift. He’s thrilled to have both his son and grandson following in his footsteps. Eric calls RJ, “the anointed one” as the only child of Brooke and Ridge.

Eric credits RJ for rejuvenating his interest in design. Together, they will bring this new solo line to life. With that, they embrace… as Luna continues to keep a close eye.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke Tells Ridge About Eric and RJ’s Partnership

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!