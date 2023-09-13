Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Talia runs into Belle who asks about her flowers. She says they are for Chanel. She feels lucky to get a second chance. Talia thanks Belle for her legal help as well as Marlena for therapy and Kayla for her job. Belle pushes Talia to surprise Chanel. She gives Belle a rose before exiting.

Price Place: Johnny is surprised Chanel was so receptive to his romantic overtures. He really thought she wanted to be with Talia. Chanel says it’s him whom she wants to be with. They both acknowledge how happy the are, but Chanel is worried about Talia. Just then, Talia arrives.

Talia surprises Chanel with the flowers before seeing Johnny. He exits leaving them alone to talk. Talia suggests all kinds of things they can do together when Chanel slows her roll.

Chanel explains Johnny’s romantic declaration. Talia assumes she let him down, but Chanel indicates otherwise. She thought Johnny wanted to just be friends. Finding out otherwise has shifted her feelings. Talia begins to cry as Chanel tries to let her down easy. She says she should have known everything was going too well for her. Chanel apologizes and Talia exits.

DiMera Living Room: EJ’s plant informs him that Jada is speaking with the assassin. EJ says it’s up to him to shut her up.

University Hospital - Assassin’s Room: The assassin says she is a nurse and was at Bayview to treat Ava not kill her. Jada says she’s going down for attempted murder or she can roll over on her boss and make a deal. She refuses to talk and says she’s never even held a gun. Jada says she’s not on the payroll at Bayview. The assassin says she was sent by an agency and has never before seen Ava nor Harris.

Jada pulls the texts from her burner phone to indicate her conversation with her boss. She pushes the assassin for information when EJ arrives. Jada asks if EJ can help fill in the blanks. He says he’s not her boss but her attorney. Jada thinks his arrival is incredibly coincidental. The assassin hesitates before taking EJ up on his offer. With that, Jada exits. EJ immediately asks why Ava is still alive.

Roach Motel: Rafe kicks in the door to find Ava and Harris’ room empty. They look around and realize they just missed the duo. Rafe finds their hospital ID bracelets in the trash. Just then, Shawn Douglas arrives as he heard the information about the case on the police scanner. Rafe thinks Shawn D. should go home since he went to Victor’s funeral that day. After he pushes a bit more, Rafe acknowledges Shawn D. is drunk and needs to go or be suspended.

Shin Boarding House: Tripp enters his bedroom to find Ava and Harris inside. Ava explains what happened at the hospital. She also believes EJ was responsible. Just then, Wendy enters is introduced. They explain they were at the Salem Inn when Rafe caught up with them.

Ava explains how Harris helped save her life. Tripp only remembers how Harris tried to take him and his family out in Seattle. Wendy only remembers him from trying to kill Stefan at the engagement party. Harris explains about being brainwashed and says he’s trying to get better and move forward.

Tripp thinks it’s a mistake for them to go on the run. Ava explains they need to find a not so dead Susan Banks. She explains the visions of Susan and the session with Marlena where she remembered the explosion. She must have blocked out Susan running away from the scene.

Wendy and Tripp question her visions of Susan, and Ava explains her psychic powers. Harris believes Susan may be in London to get EJ off her back. They need Tripp’s help to get out of the country. They need a place to hide out until Harris can get their passports. Wendy says staying there is a problem because of Li and Melinda. Wendy says she can speed up the passport situation. She’s going to doctor her passport and Tripp’s for them.

Horton Square: An officer follows Shawn Douglas trying to get him in a car to take him home. They run into Belle who says she’ll handle the situation. Shawn D. explains what happened with Rafe. Belle understands as it’s clear he’s drunk. As they speak, Shawn D. notices the flower in Belle’s hand.

Shawn Douglas tries to explain what’s going on in his head about his father and grandfather. Belle is worried about how self destructive he’s being. Belle thinks they need to consider placing him in a residential facility. He says he’s not an alcoholic. Belle says he needs more help than she can give him.

Shawn Douglas thinks Belle can’t help him because she’s a liar. He questions her about helping Philip and comforting him at Victor’s memorial. She says her connection to Philip is ancient history. Shawn D. quickly goes off about Belle cheating on him every single time they have a problem - last time with EJ. Belle begs him to go home so they stop making a spectacle of themselves. With that Shawn D. exits with Belle following behind.

Endings

Belle loses Shawn Douglas and leaves a message to try and track him down.

Talia fingers a shot at the Brady Pub recalling better times with Chanel (quite a long flashback of recent events). Just then Shawn Douglas walks in and asks if he can join her.

Johnny returns home and anxiously awaits word from Chanel. Just then, she arrives.

Jada catches Rafe up on EJ’s arrival and the story about being the assassin’s attorney. She says they will get a warrant to search EJ’s phone. They both agree to work overtime on the case.

The assassin explains how Harris Michaels helped Ava get the gun away from her and escape.

Wendy quickly produces the fake passports. Harris and Ava thank Wendy and decide it’s time to go. Tripp is worried about them, but Ava says she has to find Susan. She instructs Tripp to tell the police he saw her but doesn’t know where she is. With that, they embrace and Ava and Harris exit.

