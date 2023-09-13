Kelly Monaco, Dominic Zamprogna

On today’s General Hospital recap: Jordan questions Mac's leadership in the wake of Sonny's release and two escaped Ferncliff patients. Mac is certain Cody doesn't plan to hurt Sasha and doesn't believe it was a kidnapping.

Agent Moss stops by to let them know they arrested Sonny because they had a tip he was shipping classified weapons. He says the charges were dropped because there was only coffee in the crates. Moss says they haven't been able to prove Sonny has been trafficking in weapons but they'll continue to monitor him. Agent Moss wonders if Dante is feeding Sonny any information.

Lucy wants answers from Tracy but she's not forthcoming. Tracy reminds her of the 75% deal but Lucy wants to see Tracy's evidence. Tracy refuses to discuss the case and hands Lucy the papers to sign. Lucy rips up the documents but Tracy plays hardball so Lucy agrees to 60/40 with the caveat Tracy can't remove her as CEO. Tracy counters with 51/49 plus Lucy’s 1% ELQ voting right. Tracy says she's trying to get ELQ back up and running without Ned. Lucy refuses.

Maxie (who decided to pull some dirty, wrinkled clothes out of the bottom of her laundry basket and go out in public) tracks down Brook Lynn to ask why she gave the Deceptor information to Tracy. Maxie says she took advantage of her trust so she could steal information. Brook Lynn admits she did it and is very apologetic. She swears she didn't know what Tracy was going to do with the information. She explains she had to repay Tracy for her help with Chase. Maxie doesn't want to hear Brook Lynn's excuses and wonders why she didn't trust her enough to tell her. Maxie accuses her of betrayal and fires her.

Mason accuses Ava of setting them up and the boss is not amused. He reminds her of his possession of Nikolas' body with her DNA. Ava reminds him they had a deal. Mason says she double crossed them as the info Betty got was a set up. Ava denies knowing anything about Betty getting bad intel and figures Sonny realized she was a plant. Ava says she did her part, didn't say anything to Sonny and wants it to be over.

Carly is relieved the charges against Sonny have been dropped but she doesn't believe the FBI made a mistake. Sonny admits he left some false information for his enemies and he'll find out who they are. He tells Carly about Mason and Austin squeezing Ava. Carly wants to know if he's protecting Ava.

Sonny says he's protecting Avery but Carly demands to know what she did. He tells her about the boss planting Betty as Avery's nanny. Sonny says he gave Betty false information, which was taken back to the boss. Carly figures the boss is someone inside Pentonville (it's about time someone made that connection) and they need to know who Austin saw when he was there.

Sonny asks for her help to get answers. Carly is more concerned if this investigation will affect Drew in any way but Sonny says no. Carly says things have changed between them but Sonny says he's always there for her. Carly agrees and Sonny asks her to go to Pentonville with him.

Dante wants information from Sam but points out the less he knows the better. She says he needs deniability, but he tells her, by helping Cody, she made herself an accessory to kidnapping. Dante brings up Dr Montague and Sam starts to put the pieces together. She tells him Monty got a phone call from Gladys.

Sam reminds Dante that Cody told them about Gladys messing with Sasha. She also says Monty was into the poker game. Sam believes Gladys is using Sasha's funds to repay her debts. Dante gets angry and admits he never trusted Gladys but his judgment was off. Sam says Gladys played them all and thinks Cody saved Sasha's life.

Cody wakes up to find Sasha outside breathing in the clean air. Sasha's confused about the events of the night before. She swears she wasn't taking any drugs and Cody agrees, saying he knows it was Dr Montague. Sasha says Dr Montague gave her pills and admits she didn't know what she was taking.

Cody says Monty was drugging her before she got to Ferncliff and she questions why. Cody says Monty was being paid by Gladys.

