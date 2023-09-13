Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Sexy Time with Nate Clears Victoria’s Head

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 13, 2023
Amelia Heinle, Sean Dominic

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Victoria and Nate are basking in the afterglow of their sexy time. His magical member must have worked wonders as she is now thinking clearly and knows exactly what her next business move should be. Victoria has decided to fight Victor by arguing he no longer has what it takes to run Newman Enterprises (has she met her father?). She tells Nate she won’t let go of her well-earned position. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack and Billy Agree to Move Forward

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

