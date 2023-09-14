Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge and Eric Agree to Do Battle on The Runway

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 14, 2023
Thorsten Kaye, John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge has arrived at the Forrester mansion, and looks over Eric and RJ’s sketches. Eric assumes he’s going to put in his two cents, but Ridge says he’s just happy RJ is designing. He hopes he can get Thomas to join them so they can all four work together. Eric gets very snarky and says all of them on the same line will never happen. He thinks Ridge isn’t listening, and reminds him this design work is for him. This line is his opportunity to find inspiration and glory once more before he lets it all go. 

Eric goes OFF on Ridge saying he’s tried to tell him repeatedly he needed to design once more, but he was too busy to listen. In fact, what convinced him to work without Ridge was his son’s reluctance to take his ideas seriously. Ridge looks back at Stephanie’s portrait saying he wishes his mother was here to see his passion and desire… “however misguided it may be.” Ridge says they will let the buyers decide who’s collection is best and duke it out on the runway. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

