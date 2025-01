Steven Bergman Photography

A Bensonhurst reunion is coming to Port Charles! Emmy Award-winning actress Rena Sofer is heading back to General Hospital. Setside sources have told yours truly Sofer is reprising her role as brash and loveable Brooklynite Lois Cerullo on GH. Sofer played the role from 1993-1997.

Insiders are keeping mum on what brings Lois back to town. Look for Ms. Cerullo to return in October.