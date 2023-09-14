CBS Releases Fall Premiere Dates and Details For Daytime Line-up

CBS

In a press release, CBS has announced when you can expect new seasons from your favorite daytime programs to begin. The fun begins this fall!

The longest consecutively-running game show in the history of TV, The Price is Right, kicks off Season 52 on Monday, Sept. 25. For the first time in three years, the show will welcome back a complete studio audience. The Price is Right has moved to a new facility, as well, with longtime host Drew Carey still at the helm. The show airs weekdays at 11 AM EST.

Let's Make a Deal will ring in its 60th anniversary when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 25. Host Wayne Brady will celebrate 15 years with the show, so the premiere episode will include a $15,000 giveaway for a contestant. It airs on weekdays; check local listings for times.

The Young and the Restless begins Season 51 on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Fans can expect to see intrigue for the Newmans, as Victor (Eric Braeden) works to maintain his legacy and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) deals with a surprise rival. There are romantic struggles to come — Danny (Michael Damian) is torn between exes Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) — and returns from beloved characters (like Mamie [Veronica Redd], who squares off with Jill [Jess Walton]). Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) renew their vows. The show airs weekdays at 12:30 PM EST.

Sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful premieres Season 37 on Thursday, Sept. 21. Los Angeles' most dramatic residents will have to deal with ongoing affairs (paging Sheila [Kimberlin Brown] and Deacon [Sean Kanan], while others will decide whether to continue their romance (paging Hope [Annika Noelle] and Thomas [Matthew Atkinson]!).

There will be development in the Hope-Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)-Liam (Scott Clifton)-Finn (Tanner Novlan) quad, too. Expect conflict between Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) to keep pitching in with his granddad, a father-son fashion challenge, a covert engagement, and the presence of enigmatic intern Luna (Lisa Yamada). The show airs weekdays at 1:30 PM EST.