Alex’s Bachelor Pad: A towel-clad Alex answers the door to find Theresa on the other side. She comes in and he wonders how Theresa knew where he lived. She tells Alex about running into Stephanie and informs him they are cousins. Alex reminds her about his trip to Brady with Greece and that he doesn’t know when he’ll return. Theresa wonders why they’re headed overseas. He says they’re investigating something about Victor. Just then, Andrew arrives. Theresa is surprised by his arrival, but Andrew says he’s there to see Alex.

Theresa and Andrew embrace and she explains she met Alex at Victor’s funeral. He giggles at her picking up a guy at a funeral (I SQUEALED when Andrew called her Jeannie Theresa). Alex returns fully clothed and Andrew reminds him Victor’s plane crash is still an active investigation. Alex says he and Brady won’t interfere but they want to know why he was in Greece and to figure out the ins and outs of Vivian’s story.

Theresa pushes Andrew for details about the case. Andrew relents saying Victor met with a restaurant owner outside of Athens. He wasn’t helpful to their investigation, but might be too Alex and Brady. Theresa follows up for more information on why he’s in town. Andrew says he also came to town to see his boyfriend, Paul (squeal!).

After Andrew exits, Theresa suggests she could be of help to Brady and Alex in Greece… and they could get started on that first date. Alex thinks she should stay put and they will hook up when he returns.

University Hospital - Marlena’s Office: John and his daddy talk about the years they’ve lost when Marlena arrives. Timothy thanks Marlena for helping him through his health crisis and John for helping him recover his identity. He wants to go back to his VA hospital, but John says he’s coming home with them.

Marlena’s Penthouse: Brady is about to leave with Alex for Greece when Belle arrives. She tells him about her messy encounter with Shawn Douglas in Horton Square. She’s worried about where he is because afterwards he walked away.

Brady is confused (shocking) and Belle says Victor’s funeral threw him for a loop. She blames herself for not knowing he’s still drinking. Just then, Marlena arrives with news about the John Doe at the hospital. As Marlena is explaining the situation, John and Timothy arrive. John introduces him as their grandfather.

They go through a brief story about Yo Ling (NEVER AGAIN!) before Brady and Belle tell Timothy a bit about themselves. John asks Belle to call Shawn Douglas, but she says he’s otherwise occupied. John explains he has another son named Paul. Just then, he arrives!

Paul and Timothy get to know one another and we get YET ANOTHER MENTION of Yo Ling. As they continue to chat, Marlena goes to Belle and asks about Shawn Douglas. Belle updates her on their latest squabble and how Victor’s funeral was a lot for him. Marlena offers to reach out, but Belle thinks he needs space.

Paul mentions John’s visit to Seattle for gay pride, and Timothy asks if he’s married. Just then, Andrew arrives and Paul introduces him. Timothy is beside himself to be surrounded by so many loving faces. Andrew suggests they take a family picture. They gather together and Andrew takes the picture.

Brady Pub: Shawn Douglas joins Talia so they can both hit the hooch and forget their lives. She tells him she just got dumped. Shawn D. mistakenly thinks her former relationship was with a guy. Talia corrects him saying her feelings were for Chanel. She’s bummed because she thought they had something special. Talia feels like an idiot for thinking anything could come from their relationship.

Shawn Douglas thinks relationships are unpredictable and goes into his tumultuous encounter with Belle. She probes a bit and he says Belle is upset about his drinking without any regard for his life situation. Shawn D. only wants acceptance, not to be fixed. He tells Talia he blames himself for both his father’s coma and grandfather’s death. Shawn D. thanks her for simply listening to his feelings.

Talia says she kind of gets his feelings as she had to take responsibility for her horrid actions. They both agree they need to own their actions and continue to guzzle. Talia thinks he should call Belle to try and fix things - a suggestion Shawn D. rejects. He says Belle is an excellent lawyer, but not so much a great wife. He goes into her affair with EJ and alludes to other indiscretions. Talia says he’s to be commended for maintaining his sanity and the strength of their marriage.

Shawn Douglas agrees but thinks after he’s put up with so much, Belle should be more understanding. They down another shot and Shawn D. thanks Talia for not judging him. She says she’s the last person to judge as she thinks she is damaged goods. Shawn D. looks into her eyes and says she’s not damaged but only human.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Johnny is thrilled to see Chanel. She fills him in on her difficult discussion with Talia. She hated hurting Talia but had no choice but to tell the truth. Johnny asks what happened and Chanel says Talia ran off before they could finish their conversation. Chanel is glad Johnny declared his feelings as she never stopped loving him. He says the same and they kiss. Johnny wants to head upstairs, but Chanel tells him to cool his jets. He was hoping they could get nekkid to make sure this reunion is real. Chanel assures Johnny he is who she wants, but they aren’t going any further… for now. Instead, they decide to watch “What’s Up Doc.” Chanel agrees to watch anything but a horror movie.

Endings

Belle arrives at the Brady Pub and is disappointed not to find Shawn Douglas. She calls his phone to leave a message.

Shawn Douglas and Talia are upstairs in her room as they got kicked out of the bar. They continue to drink and Shawn D. asks about Jada. Talia says she’s pulling an all-nighter at work. Without hesitating, Shawn D. puts their beers down and they begin to make out and fall onto the bed.

Johnny and Chanel grab popcorn and talk about the movie they’re about to watch. Chanel asks if the movie has a happy ending, and Johnny assures her it does.

Andrew and Paul are now in Horton Square and talk about meeting up in Salem. Andrew fills Paul in on seeing his sister, Theresa, and her possible “agenda” for being in town.

Brady arrives to pick up Alex who fills him in on his discussion with Andrew. After they leave, Theresa emerges from her hiding place and follows close behind.

John and Timothy have a beer and Marlena heads off to prep a room. Father and son embrace and decide to spend all the time they can getting to know one another.

