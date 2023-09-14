General Hospital's Avery Pohl Talks Esme's Evolution and Spencer Crush

ABC/Christopher Willard

Has General Hospital's resident teen schemer, Esme (Avery Pohl), really turned over a new leaf? The new mom appears to be focused on her son, but that doesn't mean she's Little Miss Perfect. Pohl discussed Esme's current actions and intentions with Soap Opera Digest.

Esme and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) still have a connection, but is it solely rooted in the presence of baby Ace? Pohl mused:

I think that Esme is trying to have a little bit of a new lease on life. She has her job, her baby’s home. She’s much happier and I think she’s sort of trying to accept her scenario for what it is and she’s starting to sort of find some semblance of a routine — and Spencer has become a huge part of that.

She added:

I think that as she tries to navigate other avenues of her life, she’s just trying her best and I think she has a greater appreciation for Spencer’s ability to step up and want to be a part of his brother’s life. I think a lot of [her view of Spencer] is tied to wanting Ace to be happy and giving him a semblance of stability. But I think Esme also wants some semblance of stability and she can see that within Spencer, but in a very different light than the sort of ‘old’ Esme did.”

There are some indications Esme might be catching feelings for her ex. Pohl said: