Tabyana Ali

On today’s General Hospital recap: Sasha refuses to believe Gladys is responsible for hurting her. Cody spots someone coming and tells her to hide but it turns out to be Sam and Dante. Sasha is surprised at all Sam did to help her, but she says it was all Cody.

Dante apologizes for not believing Cody and for what Gladys did to Sasha. Sasha wonders why Gladys would betray her. Cody tells her about the poker games and how much Gladys lost. Sam says the only way Gladys could pay off her debts was to control Sasha's money. Sasha's upset she didn't believe Cody sooner as they’re now they're escaped fugitives. Both Dante and Sam agree to help them figure their way out.

Olivia tells NIna about the visit with "Eddie" and the recording studio. Nina points out Olivia doesn't refer to him as Ned anymore. Olivia says she made a decision to accept Eddie for who he is now. Nina asks if Olivia is falling for Eddie and if she wants Ned back.

Dex heads over to the dorms to help Josslyn move back in. He's there when Adam stops by to say hello. Adam asks Josslyn to join his study group but she turns him down. After he leaves, Dex wonders if she shouldn't have agreed but then the two make out.

Ava storms in on Austin and warns him if Mason doesn't back off, she'll tell Sonny everything. Ava says she's done everything asked of her and questions whether Austin is double crossing her. Ava warns him she'll do anything for Avery and he apologizes for putting her in this position.

Austin questions whether Nikolas would have really hurt Avery that night, but Ava says after losing Kiki the way that she did she wasn't taking any chances. Austin asks her for patience and not to talk to Sonny. Ava says she'll go to Sonny if she's not given what she was promised.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sam Figures Out Gladys’ Scheme

Spencer finds Trina at the gallery where the two discuss her working there. Trina defends Ava and says she wants to work at the gallery because there are too many things going on at home. Spencer wants to take her on a vacation down south so they can have quality time together. Trina says she can't go with him because now isn't a good time. Spencer tries to convince her, saying they need time alone. Trina eventually agrees to a weekend trip to New York instead.

Warden Garten summons Cyrus to chastise him for not providing her with the accurate information to give to the FBI. She blames Cyrus for Sonny being a free man. Cyrus is also angry about the whole situation. He throws his own weight around and says he was working God's plan.

The warden wonders how a mistake was made in the first place. Cyrus throws his weight around again, reminding her of how she got the job of warden and how it can just as easily be revoked. The warden senses a threat and warns Cyrus to keep his nose clean.

Sonny and Carly head to Pentonville to talk to Drew and explain what happened with the arrest. Sonny says he doesn't know who the enemy is but is certain that person is in Pentonville. Drew understands they want him to investigate. Carly's worried about him doing anything that will mess up his sentence. He promises to find out what he can while being careful.

Drew finds one of the guards he knows and chats him up. He asks about the guard's son and offers him an internship at Aurora. The guard wonders what Drew wants in return and he says he wants to know who Austin visited when he came to Pentonville. Cyrus stands around the corner, listening in.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!