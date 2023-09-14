General Hospital's John J. York Discloses Bone Marrow And Blood Disorders Diagnoses

John J. York (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Actor John J. York (Mac Scorpio) has revealed he will be taking a break from General Hospital due to receiving treatment for bone marrow and two blood disorders. On Wednesday, York posted a video on X to inform his followers about his health update and why he won't be onscreen.

York stated:

I said I was going to give you an update on the reason I'm taking a little hiatus from General Hospital and here it is. So last December of '22, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma — two blood and bone marrow disorders.

York went on to explain the treatments he's been receiving, and his work with Be The Match to find bone marrow donors.

Over the past many months, I’ve had three bone marrow biopsies, many chemo treatments, I have another one coming up in a couple of weeks, and I’m closing in on a blood stem cell transplant. If it’s possible and you would consider being a donor, joining their registry, for not just me but thousands and thousands of other people who are in need of a donor, go to bethematch.org/matchformac.

York, who has played the role of former mercenary turned law official Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio since 1991, told fans he'll be off the show for about three to four months but will return. Watch York's video below.

Those wanting to help York can visit: bethematch.org/matchformac.