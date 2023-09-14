Skip to main content

Here's What Brings Blair Cramer to Town on General Hospital

The Llanview resident is set to visit Port Charles soon
Kassie DePaiva

Fans are excited about One Life to Live alum Kassie DePaiva bringing her Llanview character, Blair Cramer, back to General Hospital. Now, TV Line, which first reported the news, is revealing exactly why Blair is in Port Charles.

The site shared that Blair is the third ex-wife of legal eagle Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight). Blair will also appear opposite Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

Are you excited to see Blair pop up in PC and mix it up with Martin and Tracy? Sound off in the comments!

