WGA Captain on The Talk's Return Amid Strike: "Attempt to Devalue Our Labor"

The Writers Guide of America is taking action as the talk show gets ready to return

Cliff Lipson/CBS

As The Talk heads back into production amid the WGA strike, the guild is speaking out. About 50 members picketed outside the studios on Wednesday, Sept. 13, while a show rehearsal went on, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

WGA captains there said they were able to discourage at least two prospective audience members by telling them they'd be crossing a picket line to attend the rehearsal. WGA captain Chris Hazzard stated:

The reality is that bringing a show back without your writers is an attempt to devalue our labor and devalue the work that we do. And there’s no way to make a show without writing.

He added:

So whether that’s picking guests or talking about who’s going to speak when or doing pre-interviews to update your hosts about what the topic is going to be, all of that is writing. And so that work being done is scabbing and we will be out here with a picket sign until it stops.

A The Talk insider told the trade site: