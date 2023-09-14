Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: The Abbott Family Gathers to Discuss Ashley and Tucker

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 14, 2023
IMG_0502

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

The Abbott family minus Ashley are gathered in the family living room. Tracy thinks they need to wait to hear from Ashley to gain some perspective. Abby says she’s going to continue to try to reach her mother and makes her exit. Tracy urges Billy and Jack to not let Tucker come between them and makes her exit.  

Billy says Diane knows Tucker and wonders if they should be sitting back or taking action. She agrees with Billy and thinks he should be allowed to see what information he can get from Tucker. Jack agrees to let Billy “suss” him out. Billy finishes his drink, agrees to be careful, and makes his exit. 

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

