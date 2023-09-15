The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 18-22, 2023

Naomi Matsuda

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom) prep to throw down with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns to support Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Family and friends choose to side with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) or Eric (John McCook).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) tells Thomas he wants his family back together.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) continue their sexy time.

Someone hears a juicy piece of gossip.

Li pushes Finn to ditch Sheila.

Sheila and Finn determine their individual paths forward.

Katie and Donna declare their loyalty to Eric.

Douglas tries to pump up the romance between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Finn goes to Taylor (Krista Allen) for support.

Deacon and Sheila’s relationship takes a hard left.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) has a tough decision to make regarding his partnership with Eric.

