Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 18-22, 2023

Stacy Haiduk

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Timothy (Dick Van Dyke) bids John (Drake Hogestyn) and Salem adieu.

Rafe (Galen Gering) asks Tripp (Lucas Adams) about his encounter with Ava (Tamara Braun).

Unbeknownst to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf), Theresa (Jen Lilley) tags along on their trip.

Chad (Billy Flynn) hears a disturbing conversation between Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Jada (Elia Cantu) has strong words for Talia (Aketria Sevillian).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) gushes to Leo (Greg Rikaart) about her love story with Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Brady and Alex chat with Konstantin.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) walks in on Wendy (Victoria Grace) in a compromising position.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are thrilled at the thought of taking over DiMera Enterprises.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) has a proposition for Alex.

Theresa is surprised to run into Shane.

Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava hit London.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Maggie and Julie Confront Vivian

Vivian takes over Titan and fires Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Konstantin takes Alex and Brady to Victor’s childhood home.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) have a very awkward encounter.

Vivian is officially introduced to Dimitri.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) deflates Gwen’s love balloon.

Brady tells Theresa that Tater Tot got into trouble at school.

Alex accidentally gains some intel.

Shane gives Theresa a briefcase recovered from Victor’s plane.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Xander take a stand.

Vivian asks to meet with Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

Things get weird with Belle (Martha Madison), Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer), and Talia.

Brady and Justin (Wally Kurth) put their heads together.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) overhears something she shouldn’t.

Alex and Brady find the box containing Victor’s letters to Caroline.

