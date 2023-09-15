General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 18-22, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Martin (Michael E. Knight) runs into his ex-wife, Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva)!

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) asks Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for a favor.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is stunned.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) feels the heat from Carly (Laura Wright).

Blair is required to pay Martin alimony until his next marriage.

Portia (Brook Kerr) finds herself on the outside looking in.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) fills Carly in.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) is worried about Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Ava (Maura West) finds herself on the receiving end of Carly’s advice.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) tells Chase (Josh Swickard) everything about her dismissal from Deception.

Eddie (Wally Kurth) plays a gig.

Cody (Josh Kelly) puts his tail between his legs.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) come to verbal blows.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) put their plan into action.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) share their professional opinions about Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Sam asks Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to do her a solid.

Blair threatens to tell Lucy the idea for the Deceptor was hers.

Esme (Avery Pohl) makes a move.

