Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Lucy and Maxie Come to Verbal Blows

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 18-22, 2023
Lynn Herring

Lynn Herring

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Martin (Michael E. Knight) runs into his ex-wife, Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva)!

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) asks Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for a favor.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is stunned.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) feels the heat from Carly (Laura Wright).

Blair is required to pay Martin alimony until his next marriage.

Portia (Brook Kerr) finds herself on the outside looking in.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) fills Carly in.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) is worried about Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ava (Maura West) finds herself on the receiving end of Carly’s advice.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Cody Tries to Nurse Sasha Back to Health

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) tells Chase (Josh Swickard) everything about her dismissal from Deception.

Eddie (Wally Kurth) plays a gig.

Cody (Josh Kelly) puts his tail between his legs.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) come to verbal blows.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) put their plan into action.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) share their professional opinions about Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Sam asks Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to do her a solid.

Blair threatens to tell Lucy the idea for the Deceptor was hers.

Esme (Avery Pohl) makes a move. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Spencer Cassadine, Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer and Trina’s Make Believe Romance Becomes a Reality

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Suspects Maxie of Scheming at Deception

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0409
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Cyrus Plays Drew Like a Fiddle

By Joshua BaldwinComment