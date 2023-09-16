John McCook, Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge wonders why Eric is suddenly motivated to re-enter the design game. He wonders if he’s feeling his own mortality and reminds his father he will out live all of them. Eric snarkily thanks Ridge for thinking he has a few good years left.

Ridge wants Eric to remember there is a new generation of designers at Forrester Creations. He wants Eric to show some pride in what everyone else is doing for the company. Ridge wants Eric to mentor the next generation and view their success as his success. Eric stops his son and say she needs this opportunity to design his legacy collection. Ridge wonders what Eric will do if it doesn’t succeed.

Ridge goes IN on Eric saying his success allows him to go anywhere in the world and be recognized and celebrated. Why does he need more? Eric shoots back saying his son doesn’t get to tell him what to do at the company HE founded. Ridge says Eric should remember he’s at the top of his game. He’s with Brooke and she inspires him. Eric thinks he has a big ego and they will settle this score on the runway. After Ridge exits, he grabs his painful hand and shoots a worried glance.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge and Eric Agree to Do Battle on the Runway

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!