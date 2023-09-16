Adam Huss

On today’s General Hospital recap: Tracy meets with Blair Kramer and the two discuss Martin and how to get Deception. Tracy updates Blair on how things went in court. Blair admits the Deceptor was her idea but she never finished it. She can't believe how Martin shared her design ideas with Lucy. Tracy says Deception's stock prices are plummeting and she wants the piece of her company Lucy has.

Martin spots the women as he and Lucy arrive for a meal. He does his best to hide from Blair. Lucy thinks he's upset about Tracy and worried about the lawsuit. She brings up the Deceptor and tries to give him credit, which he refuses to take. After both Lucy and Tracy leave, Blair spots Martin and goes over to give him a kiss on the cheek.

Spencer tells Alexis that because it has been six months since Nikolas disappeared, he's considered dead. The full control of the estate now goes to Spencer. He says the Cassadine attorneys have drafted a document he doesn't understand and needs her help.

Spencer is grateful to have Alexis in his life and brings up how terrible Nikolas is for abandoning Ace. Alexis says there is no justification but believes Nikolas loves his sons.

Esme overhears Spencer telling Alexis he and Trina are going away for a weekend, and how asks her to keep an eye on Esme and Ace. Alexis says Esme is good with Ace but Spencer still wants the help.

Trina's moving into the dorm and wonders why Josslyn isn't fully unpacked yet. Josslyn mentions Dex's visit prompting Trina to ask if she was nervous the first time they had sex. She admits she and Spencer can never find time alone together.

Trina tells Josslyn about the upcoming trip to Manhattan and is anxious because they'll be alone together for the first time. Josslyn asks if she's feeling pressure from Spencer but Trina says she doesn't. Josslyn is happy for Trina and Spencer.

Ava drops Avery off at Carly's, who is suspicious of her reason for being there. Carly brings up Austin and Mason and how this is the second time Ava's dropped off Avery without notice. Carly brings up the visit to Pentonville and how Austin was there, which surprises Ava.

Carly says Sonny came to her for help which means she's also helping Ava. Carly tells her Sonny left false information for Betty to find, which ended up with the boss in Pentonville. She says the boss has ties to the FBI but Ava denies any knowledge. Ava says it's about Avery and wants her to stay with Carly for at least a week. Carly tells Ava not to trust Austin because he's keeping information from her.

Nikolas is ready to say goodbye to Austin but isn't going back to Port Charles. He needs to tie up loose ends in Europe before he can return. Austin wonders what's in Europe and Nikolas says he's going so he can let Laura know he's alive. Austin says Ava feels guilty and Nikolas isn't even dead.

Austin pushes for an answer so Nikolas tells him if he's gone for six months, he's presumed dead and the control of the estate passes on to Spencer. The only way to keep Spencer's hands off of everything is to show proof that Nikolas is still alive. He says Spencer hates him and knows things will turn into an ugly court battle. He says he never wants Spencer to have power over him.

Dante leaves a note for Anna that she opens to find a flight manifest with Valentin's name on it from the night of the fire. She shows it to Valentin who tries to deflect by declaring his love for her but she wants to know if the document is accurate. Valentin admits he wasn't at ELQ the night of the fire, because he was summoned to New York by PIkeman

He says Pikeman was concerned about Sonny but Anna accuses him of lying. Valentin swears he's being honest with her but she wants to know what else he hasn't told her. Valentin swears he's not keeping secrets from her.

Anna and Valentin head back to their room to find it tossed and covered with what looks like bloody clothes which turns out to be red ink. Anna heads into the bathroom where there is a message on the mirror: "You think you got away with it. You didn't. You think you're safe. You’re not."

