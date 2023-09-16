Jason Thompson, Susan Walters, Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack tells Diane that Billy is on his way back to the house. She feels bad they didn’t go back to Jabot as the news about Tucker is going to impact their business the most. Just then, Billy arrived.

Billy says he ran into Tucker at the GCAC but didn’t learn very much. Jack thinks he can provide clarity. He says Ashley just called and she’s safe in Paris. She told Jack she wants to come back to Jabot, but when she told Tucker he got REALLY angry. Billy confirms he could see Tucker was smoldering. They’re all convinced Tucker’s real agenda is now coming to light. Billy thinks they should view him as a “legitimate threat.” Jack says they have to focus on stopping Tucker from destroying everyone and everything they love.

Next Week

Sally asks Adam out to dinner.

Phyllis probes Tucker for information but is brutally rebuffed.

Lily tells Devon that Victor has sold his interest in Chancellor-Winters to a third party.

