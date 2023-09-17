Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 18-22, 2023

Charles Shaughnessy

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Alive, Alive, Alive: Wendy tells EJ that Susan is still alive.

Fugitive Sexcapades: Harris is somewhat confused when Ava asks him to sleep with her.

A Druken Tryst? Belle says Shawn Douglas didn’t come home. We then shoot to Shawn D. awakening, shirtless, in what appears to be Talia’s bed.

Reunion: Vivian walks into the Brady Pub and sees John (the man she used to think was her nephew) “slumming” it with Steve.

The Mystery of Victor’s Final Days: Brady arrives back from Greece and presents what appears to be Victor’s briefcase to Justin. We flashback to Greece where Brady and Alex confront Theresa, saying they know what she’s been up to. Shane Donovan appears and asks Theresa how far she’s willing to take her deception. We flash to the end where Maggie opens up the briefcase and gasps at what she sees… or doesn’t see!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: John’s Family Gathers to Embrace Timothy

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!