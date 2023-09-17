Suzanne Rogers, Susan Seaforth Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Room: Gabi wakes Stefan to get started on the plan to take down Dimitri. She says she finished her game of 20 questions with Rachel and she confirmed seeing Leo and Dimitri in bed together. They now know Dimitri only married Gwen to satisfy the terms of the codicil. They decide to head downstairs and get the party started.

Salem Inn - Leo’s Room: Leo has donned his Gwen wig and is pretending to be her talking to Dimitri. Just then, Gwen arrives. He asks how married life is treating her. She waxes on about how amazing her time with Dimitri has been. Gwen says Dimitri seems more in love than ever and can’t keep his hands to himself. Leo loses patience but Gwen continues telling him how insatiable Dimitri’s appetite for sex has become. Eventually, he explodes and then quickly walks back his outburst.

Leo says he’s jealous because she has everything and he has nothing. Gwen asks about his boyfriend, but Leo says he decided to work things out with his wife. She tells him to buck up because one day he will meet someone as wonderful as Dimitri. With that, Gwen says she has to head back to her sex-crazed husband and exits. Afterwards, Leo loses his cool yet again.

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Julie arrives and apologizes for missing the funeral because Doug was under the weather. She asks about the service and Maggie says all went well until an uninvited guest arrived. Cue Vivian’s entrance…

Julie thinks the justice system needs reform if Vivian was so quickly released. They get snarky with one another and Julie asks Maggie to throw her out. Vivian pays no mind and wonders if she should head over to D.C. and get acquainted with Lani and Eli’s twins (if you don’t remember, Linda Dano’s Vivian snatched them right after their birth).

Julie tells Maggie she would be happy to throw this “post-menopausal gorgon” to the curb (I had to look up “gorgon.” According to Webster, a gorgon is “each of three sisters, Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa, with snakes for hair, who had the power to turn anyone who looked at them to stone”). Vivian ignores her harsh words and says they can both get out as the house belongs to her.

They catch Julie up on Victor’s estate. Maggie snaps saying Victor was her husband in all ways that mattered. Vivian notes the lack of legality in the relationship. She goes to make her exit and says she’ll have them arrested if they’re not gone upon her return. Julie invites Maggie to temporarily move in with her and Doug until everything with the house can be straightened out.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Kristen notices Dimitri piling food on his plate and wonders if he worked up an appetite with his wife or his lover. He urges her to keep her mouth shut. She agrees and asks about the meeting with Elliot. Kristen can’t understand how he got the money without Gwen. Dimitri says he found a stand in.

Dimitri fills him in on Leo’s scheme. Though he wasn’t fooled, Elliot was sympathetic to their plight. Kristen is confused as Dimitri said he was only stringing Leo along. Dimitri assures her Leo is now the man he loves.

Kristen asks about her cut of the money. He explains he only received one installment and wants to wait to pay her off until he receives the remainder. Kristen warns him not to cross her or she’ll tell Gwen everything. Just then, Stefan and Gabi arrive wondering what they’re discussing. Before they can get into the topic, Vivian arrives and greets Stefan. When questioned, she says she was released on good behavior.

Vivian immediately questions Stefan’s marriage to Gabi. She warns her son to be careful as one of Gabi’s husbands, Nick Fallon, met an untimely demise. Gabi counters reminder her of Carly killing Lawrence which drives Vivian to distraction. During the argument, Dimitri interrupts and asks for an introduction and explanation.

Kristen tells Vivian about Megan Hathaway and Dimitri adds he is Carly’s cousin and her sworn enemy. Vivian hopes he takes after the maternal side of the family. With that, Vivian tries to make her exit. Stefan stops her to ask why she’s returned to Salem. She explains a bit about what’s going on and exits. Before Dimitri can get gone, Gabi asks what was going on with Kristen. Before he can answer, Gabi and Stefan say they know all about his affair with Leo stark. They’re willing to keep quiet but there are strings.

Greece - Hotel: Brady and Alex arrive and they wonder how in the world they’re going to learn information about Victor. They both want to shower, but agree to go see Konstantin afterwards. Brady exits to go to his room right before Theresa arrives at Alex’s.

He can’t understand why she’s there, but Theresa says she got her own flight and is a grown woman. He thinks Brady will hate her being there, and Theresa tells him to grow a pair. Alex assures Theresa his pair is quite substantial. She follows up by leaning in and trying to get all sexy with him. When he gets uncomfortable, she lets him know she’s kidding and tells him to go get ready. He tells her to charge a ticket home to Basic Black.

After he heads off to shower, Brady comes back and Theresa tries to make him believe they had a quickie. He becomes an asshat and she lies saying Alex invited her. Just then, a towel-clad Alex returns, and Brady asks about Theresa’s story. Alex denies it but Theresa interrupts saying they should get busy working the case.

Brady says she’s not invited to go with them. She says she’ll hang out at the hotel and then do some sight seeing. Brady wants her to go back to Salem, but Theresa says she’s staying put. Alex convinces Brady to stand down. He agrees but warns Theresa to stay out of their way and out of trouble. After they leave, Theresa orders the hell out of some room service.

Endings

Brady and Alex hit up Konstantin at his restaurant. They establish their relationship to Victor and ask about the meeting they had before his death.

Theresa awaits room service when a knock at the door reveals a surprise visitor.

Vivian returns to the mansion to find Maggie still there. Just then, Julie arrives with Maggie’s bags and runs over Vivian’s toes. Maggie warns her she’s in for a battle and exits.

Gabi and Stefan are positively giddy as they think they have Dimitri exactly where they want him.

Dimitri rushes to see Leo to fill him in on Stefan and Gabi. He can’t get a word out before he’s accused of two-timing him with Gwen.

Kristen and Gwen run into each other in the living room. Kristen says there’s something she needs to tell her - Leo and Dimitri are having an affair. Gwen smiles, takes a sip of her coffee, and says she already knew.

