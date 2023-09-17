The Drew Barrymore Show Goes Dark After WGA Strike Backlash

CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show is shuttering production once again due to the WGA strike. Barrymore announced via Instagram she chose to pause the show until the strike was over. This news comes on the heels of the actress/producer announcing last week her self-titled talk show was returning on Sept. 18 and would comply with the WGA guidelines sans writers.

Barrymore posted:

I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

