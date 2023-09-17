Skip to main content

The Drew Barrymore Show Goes Dark After WGA Strike Backlash

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show is shuttering production once again due to the WGA strike. Barrymore announced via Instagram she chose to pause the show until the strike was over. This news comes on the heels of the actress/producer announcing last week her self-titled talk show was returning on Sept. 18 and would comply with the WGA guidelines sans writers. 

RELATED: The Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Television Despite WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Barrymore posted:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

See Barrymore's entire statement below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Goes Dark Due to WGA Strike

By Jillian BoweComment
Drew Barrymore
Talk Shows

The Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Television Despite WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

By Jillian BoweComment
The Drew Barrymore Show
Talk Shows

The Drew Barrymore Show Renewed for Season 6

By Jillian BoweComment
Drew Barrymore Small
Talk Shows

The Drew Barrymore Show Gets Season 5 Pick Up

By Jillian BoweComment