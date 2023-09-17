Billy Miller Steven Bergman Photography

Emmy Award winning actor Billy Miller has died at the age of 43. Miller's manager, Marnie Sparer issued the following statement:

Emmy-Award Winning Actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died. He was 43.

He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. Miller attended the University of Texas, Austin, earning a degree in the film department's Production Sequence, a highly prestigious program with only twenty students accepted annually. Upon graduation, he moved to Los Angeles. While working in the mailroom of a prominent entertainment/production company, he decided, after encouragement (a dare) from friends, to pursue a career as an actor. His first successes came from the commercial world, quickly booking multiple national ads.

Miller’s acting blossomed when he landed the contract role of ‘Richie Novak’ on ABC’s All My Children. A mere three weeks after his departure from the show, he was cast as ‘Billy Abbott’ on CBS’ The Young and the Restless earning much critical acclaim and three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the series. From 2013- 2019, he played the role of “Jason Morgan” / “Drew Cain” on ABC’s General Hospital.

His other notable credits include: Truth be Told, Suits, Ray Donovan, Bad Blood, Fatal Honeymoon, American Sniper, Ringer, Justified, Castle.

Miller also owned several Los Angeles restaurants and bars for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew, Grayson and niece, Charley. He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness.

Services are pending.

Donations can be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

https://scottishriteforchildren.org/