The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Parents Versus Children

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo for the week of September 18-22, 2023
John McCook and Thorsten Kaye

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo: 

This week, it’s Forrester versus Forrester, and Finn (Tanner Novlan) goes up against Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Eric (John McCook) is determined to show Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) who the top dog is at Forrester Creations with a fashion showdown. Who will be victorious? 

Meanwhile, Li (Naomi Matsuda) implores Finn to cut Sheila off to keep his family safe and together by any means necessary. Will Finn go to extremes to do this?

What are you looking forward to this week? Sound off in the comments!

Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promos!

