Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

RJ and Ridge are chatting at Forrester about Eric’s solo line. RJ knows Ridge has reservations about Eric designing. He wants to make sure Ridge is ok with him helping his grandfather. Ridge thinks RJ has more talent than anyone else in the family.

Ridge begins to wax poetic about the difficulties of being a parent. He wants his kids to have a great life. Ridge knows he’s pushed RJ a little too hard to design but it’s only because he’s convinced of his talent. Despite the pressure he exerted, RJ found his way to designing. Ridge also doesn’t want RJ to worry about the animosity between him and Eric. They will work things out. He hopes he and RJ will be able to create together at some point. RJ says he would be honored to work with him.

Ridge asks RJ to always remember how proud he is of him and how much he loves him. RJ tears up and they embrace.

