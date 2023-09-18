Emily O’Brien

Salem Inn: Leo attacks Dimitri about the sexcapades Gwen says they’ve been having. He wants to know if Dimitri has been playing him. Dimitri says Gwen is lying and Leo both wonders why. Dimitri says he has to sleep with Gwen sometimes to keep up the marriage act. He’s sleeping with Gwen out of obligation, but is sleeping with Leo out of love.

Leo is stunned to hear Dimitri actually loves him. Dimitri says he realized he loved him when they were trying to fool Elliot. Leo says he loves Dimitri as well and they passionately kiss.

Leo asks why Dimitri originally showed up. Dimitri says Gabi and Stefan know about their affair via Rachel. Leo hates all of Salem’s nosy children. Dimitri thinks their only option is to kill Gabi and Stefan. Leo can’t believe Dimitri is serious but he assures his beloved he’s very serious. Dimitri reminds him how he nearly took out half of Salem for a peacock. He promises Leo he will take care of everything and all he has to do is sit back and look pretty.

DiMera Living Room: Kristen can’t believe Gwen knew the entire time about Dimitri and Leo. Gwen admits she was clueless at the beginning but now she understands exactly what’s going on. She says she became suspicious when Leo showed up in Iceland. When she figured out what was going on, Gwen thought back (and flashes back) to all the times it should have been obvious they were canoodling. Gwen found out for a fact in Iceland when she walked in on Dimitri on his knees servicing Leo (Gwen having to tell Kristen about MP’s true meaning made me giggle).

Gwen is angry and terribly hurt with both Leo and Dimitri. She says the flight home was torturous. Gwen was confused why Dimitri would marry her only to have an affair with Leo. She tells Kristen, after they returned home, she eavesdropped on Kristen talking to her adulterous husband about his inheritance. Kristen says Dimitri said he was only sleeping with Leo to keep him quite but now admits he’s in love.

Greece - Konstantin’s Restaurant: Konstantin says Victor had just come from a visit with Bo. He could tell Victor was distressed by something more than Bo’s dire condition. Brady explains about Victor changing his will, but Konstantin says he didn’t mention anything. Just then, he remembers Victor mentioned a letter that was of great importance to him.

Konstantin excuses himself and Alex thinks it’s a reach Victor would have come all the way here for a letter. Brady remembers Kayla saying something about a box full of letters at Victor’s childhood home. He reasons the letters were probably written to Caroline Brady. Just then, Konstantin returns and Brady asks the location of Victor’s childhood home. Konstantin says he’s happy to show them where it is.

Greece - Hotel: Theresa answers the door to find Shane (squeal!) on the other side. He wonders why she’s there as he thought Alex and Brady were staying in these rooms. He quickly understands her presence is connected to Brady.

Theresa says she’s helping Brady and Alex with their investigation. Shane believes she’s capable of helping but it’s clear the guys don’t want her around else she’d be with them. Shane thinks Theresa can do better than chase after a man who doesn’t reciprocate her feelings. Theresa says she’s tried to move on but no one measures up to Brady. She goes on to explain how she’s using Alex to make Brady jealous. Theresa only wants Brady to fall in love with her again.

Theresa asks about Shane’s briefcase. He says it was recovered from Victor’s plane crash. He thought Alex and Brady would want to return it to Maggie. Theresa promises to give them the briefcase and Shane exits (really, Shane?).

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Room: The dynamic duo are blissful about the leverage they hold over Dimitri. Gabi thinks they should go after Dimitri’s inheritance as well as control of DiMera Enterprises. Stefan pushes back thinking they need to not be so greedy to make sure the plan works. They need to stay focused on their plans to take over DiMera. Gabi is thrilled with the idea of making EJ squirm.

Endings

Gabi thinks they need to go in for the kill with Dimitri. Stefan agrees and sends a text to him about the DiMera shares.

Dimitri receives the text from Stefan. He decides he needs to go deal with Stefan and see Gwen. Dimitri kisses Leo and says he loves him. Leo loves him as well but is clearly distressed by this shift in his beloved’s personality.

Gwen decides it’s time to confront Dimitiri but Kristen pulls her back. She thinks they should work together to turn the tables on the adulterous duo. Gwen heartily agrees and they shake on it.

Konstantin delivers Brady and Alex to Victor’s childhood home. They head to the wine cellar and find a metal box. Brady opens the box and finds it empty.

Theresa decides to forgo lunch and tries to pick the lock on the briefcase. When she gets it open, she finds a stack of letters.

