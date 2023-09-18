Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Anna and Valentin Work to Discover Who is Out to Get Her

General Hospital Promo for the week of September 18-22, 2023
IMG_0522

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo: 

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) work to find out who is behind the threats the former WSB agent is receiving. Meanwhile, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells  Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Cody (Josh Kelly) all about Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) drugging her stupid. The foursome work together to figure out how to bust the charlatan.

Across town, Valentin and Nina (Cynthia Watros) stumble across something that leaves them both speechless. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoiler Promo: Sonny Gets a Surprise in Court

Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Valentin
General Hospital

Will Valentin Continue to Keep Anna Clueless About Charlotte on GH?

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_0574
General Hospital

GH Promo: Sasha is Out For Payback Against Gladys

By Jillian BoweComment
Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Valentin is Torn Between Anna and Charlotte

By Joshua BaldwinComment
GH Sasha
General Hospital

GH Promo: Gladys Tries to End Sasha's Mental Health Torment

By Jillian BoweComment