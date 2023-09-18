General Hospital Promo: Anna and Valentin Work to Discover Who is Out to Get Her

General Hospital Promo for the week of September 18-22, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) work to find out who is behind the threats the former WSB agent is receiving. Meanwhile, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Cody (Josh Kelly) all about Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) drugging her stupid. The foursome work together to figure out how to bust the charlatan.

Across town, Valentin and Nina (Cynthia Watros) stumble across something that leaves them both speechless.

