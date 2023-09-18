James Patrick Stuart, Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap: Anna's upset at how personal the attack feels, pointing out she just bought the clothes that were damaged. Valentin believes the message on the mirror is a direct threat. Anna says this doesn't look like something Pikeman or the WSB would do. Valentin promises they'll find who did it and stop them.

Lucy needs to know what's going on with Sasha as Nina leaves a voicemail for Gladys to get back to her. Nina updates Lucy on Cody's 'kidnapping' of Sasha, but Lucy can't believe it. She thinks Cody is coming to Sasha's aid because he has feelings for her. Lucy says she needs to replace Sasha if she isn't coming back to Deception. Nina thinks Lucy's only concern is for Deceptions' bottom line and not Sasha herself. She kicks Lucy out as Valentin arrives.

Blair joins Martin and he's curious as to why she's in town meeting wtih Tracy. Martin wonders if Blair gave Tracy the rights to her beauty line, but she says she sold them to Tracy. Blair says Tracy could file suit against Deception which upsets Martin. Blair says Martin told Lucy about her idea just to get into Lucy's bed. She says the original idea was hers and it will cost Marty. The two argue about their divorce and the alimony. Blair tells him to do the right thing and marry Lucy so she doesn't have to tell her everything.

Marshall tells Stella that Curtis is thinking of selling The Savoy which upsets her. He tells her Selina offered Curtis a lot of money and asks her to help lift him up like she does with her patients.

Finn tells Alexis his father hasn't told Chase the truth about his illness. Finn says he's been researching ALS and would like to speak with Gregory's doctor but isn't allowed without his father's permission. Alexis promises he's not alone. She's here for him.

Liz tells Finn about problems patients and fellow staff have with Dr Bronson. She doesn't believe he's the right fit for Gregory. Liz says Dr Bronson diagnosed the ALS and is treating it by the book rather than treating the specific patient. Finn admits he's had the same reservations but can't step in. Liz disagrees and tells Finn she believes Gregory would want his input.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Nikolas Takes Action to Block Spencer’s Inheritance

Gregory finds Esme in Alexis's office, who confides in him things were going well with Spencer. Esme mentions overhearing Spencer ask her to check in on her and realizes he doesn't trust her. Gregory says family bonds won't break, but Esme says Spencer only sees her as the person she was. Gregory tells her to focus on the little things and take it one day at a time.

Alexis gets back in time to create an excuse for Gregory when he stumbles in front of Esme. After Esme leaves, Alexis questions why he hasn't told Chase about the diagnosis. Gregory says Brook Lynn has just moved in and the two are very happy right now.

Brook Lynn tells Chase that Maxie fired her and feels badly for her part in it. She's upset Maxie hates her but Chase says they'll understand eventually. He understands why she did what she did but doesn't want them living in the past.

Chase can't believe Tracy would do this to Brook Lynn and she admits she's surprised at how vindictive her grandmother has been. She regrets helping Tracy take down Deception. Chase talks of his own family and how everything has turned out great for them.

Valentin asks Nina for all the security footage outside Anna's room. Valentin explains what happened and wants to know who did it. Nina pulls up the footage and both are shocked (SHOCKED I TELL YA!), at who they see in the hallway.

(*Ok, so I'm guessing that whoever messed up the clothes and left the mirror message is not the same person who took the shots at the pool or who set Anna's house on fire. So who would they have caught on video that was so shocking to both Valentin and NIna. My first thought was Anna, just to see what lies Valentin will come up with next. My second thought was Charlotte)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!