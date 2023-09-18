WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Says Show's Return "Isn’t Crossing The Picket Line" (VIDEO)

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd breaks down why she's back on-air while other talk shows are dark during the WGA strike. While The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk employ WGA writers, that's not the case with her show. Sherri made her season 2 debut on Monday where she explained to her audience, while being a SAG-AFTRA member herself, talk shows are under a different union code and, and stated her show doesn't employ WGA writers.

According to Shepherd:

Here’s the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we’re allowed to come back unless you’re a WGA show. The Sherri show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.

Shepherd explained she backed her union and how important it is for them to receive better residuals than the ones they are currently getting. Shepherd stated:

I stand in solidarity with my union. One of the things that we’re fighting for is better residuals. … residuals during times that I was not working kept the lights on. My residual payments helped me care for Jeffrey when he was born at 25 weeks. So good residual payments are important to actors

Shepherd also broke down the problem with having artificial intelligence (AI) around for actors and writers as both can be replaced by it. She wanted people to know you can't replicate what she brings to the table. Shepherd remarked:

The big sticking point is artificial intelligence – which could replace working actors from working. And it could replace writers. I’m here to tell you, AI can’t replace all of this sass.

Let them know Sherri! Watch Shepherd address the strikes below.