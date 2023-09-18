Skip to main content

The Jennifer Hudson Show Halts Season Two Return Due to WGA Strike

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show is hitting pause on returning to production for its Sept. 18 season two premiere. Deadline is reporting, after much deliberation and at the EGOT-winner's insistence, the daytime talker will not keep the original season two premiere date. The show will wait to premier until after the WGA strike is resolved. 

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk to Resume Production During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

This news comes on the heels of The Talk and The Drew Barrymore Show also stopping their plans to resume their shows while the WGA strike continues. 

