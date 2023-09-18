The Talk Halts Season Premiere Due to WGA Strike Backlash

Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Talk will be less chatty on Sept. 18. CBS announced it will push back its Season 14 debut date. Deadline is reporting the Eye Network has decided to halt things and is looking at a new launch date. In a statement to the trade site, CBS said:

The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for Sept. 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date.

The Talk joins its CBS sister show The Drew Barrymore Show in reversing its plans to resume production on Sept. 18. Barrymore announced she would stop her show from returning and that it will come back once the WGA strike is over.

WGA picketed The Talk outside its CBS Radford studios once the show announced plans to come back into production.