Victoria walks into her office/former office and sees her portrait has been replaced by Victor’s. She looks furious and pulls out her phone and texts Nate. As she awaits his arrival, Victoria walks over to Victor’s portrait and flashes back to their prior conversation where he declared himself back in charge of the company. She says aloud she doesn’t deserve this treatment. Just then, Nate arrives.

He tells Victoria he had a discussion with Victor. She says she knows and is irritated he accepted Victor’s invitation. Nate says he was trying to keep the peace, and Victoria snarkily wishes him luck on his endeavor. Nate reports that Victor is certain Victoria is trying to figure out how to regain power. She assumes he betrayed her, but Nate says he protected her. That being said, he thinks Victoria is handling the situation incorrectly. She’s upset by his feelings as she hoped he would come around to her way of thinking.

