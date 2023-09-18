The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally and Adam Kiss!

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman

Here’s the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) and his estranged wife (Allison Lanier) put their issues aside. Meanwhile, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) brings Kyle back to reality.

Billy: The Abbott screwup (Jason Thompson) issues a warning to Tucker (Trevor St. John). Watch for Billy to take matters into his own hands.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to calm the choppy waters.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) is reeling from being demoted. Victor (Eric Braeden) has her portrait removed and replaced with his own. Later, Nate (Sean Dominic) speaks with Victor and admits Victoria is stunned about being made Co-CEO. The Black Knight informs Dr. Hastings that Victoria's demotion wasn't about her job performance but about returning to the company. Nate agrees with Victor that he should be able to run things as he sees fit; it is his name on the building, after all.

Later, Victoria heads to the office, wonders about the demotion, and tells Victor she feels like she's being punished. Victor tries to assure his eldest this is all about bringing their family together, but Victoria fires back she's not behind Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) exiting from Newman Enterprises; that was all him. The two get into a heated argument and Victor tells Victoria he runs things at Newman and if she can't get with the program, she can go! Her father's treatment blows Victoria's mind since she's shown nothing but loyalty to the family business. Will Victoria depart?

Phyllis: Red's (Michelle Stafford) back is up against the wall. Look for Phyllis to get a stunning visit from a friend and for Tucker to confide in her what he's up to.

Victor: The mustache leaves the business world stunned. Meanwhile, Victor gives Lily (Christel Khalil) troubling information.

Adam/Sally: The blacksheep Newman is kicking back having a drink at GCAC when Sally (Courtney Hope) arrives and he promptly invites her to join him. Sally does and the two wind up sharing dinner and enjoy each other's company. Later, Adam walks Sally back to her room and kisses her! Sally doesn't pull away but afterwards, Adam does apologize for it and says he got swept away in their trip down memory lane. Is Sally starting to get those old feelings for Adam?

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO has a puzzle for Devon (Bryton James) to unravel.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) discovers something duplicitous at Jabot.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!