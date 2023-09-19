Billy Miller's Mother Releases Statement Thanking Family and Fans for Support

Steven Bergman Photography

Patricia Miller, mother of Billy Miller has broken her silence regarding the actor's passing. Through the late actor's manager, Marnie Sparer, Patricia released a statement on Twitter to thank family and fans for the support she's received surrounding her son's death. Patricia also debunked rumors surrounding the cause of the three time Emmy-winner's death that have been circulating online.

RELATED: Emmy Award Winning Actor Billy Miller Dead at 43

Patricia stated:

He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren't.

Read the full statement below.