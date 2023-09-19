Heather Tom, Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations - Random Office: Thomas and Hope chat about Hope For The Future when she turns the conversation towards Ridge and Eric. Thomas doesn’t understand why Eric would focus on couture when everyone should put their energy into HFTF. Just as Thomas and Hope get flirty with one another, Douglas arrives to talk to Hope. Thomas understands and makes his exit.

Douglas is worried because Hope seems sad about Liam moving out. He was thinking, with Liam gone, maybe they could be a family again with Thomas. She asks why he’s expressing these feelings now, and Douglas assures her Thomas didn’t put him up to it. They then remind all of us how much hard work Thomas has done to become a better person… He wonders if Hope loves Thomas as much as he loves her. He thinks they could all be happy as a family.

Forrester Creations - Main Office: Ridge and Carter are discussing the showdown with Eric. Carter understands how inspired Ridge has been since reuniting with Brooke. That being said, he wonders if he should be overly confident when going up against Eric. He also wonders how Ridge feels about RJ working on the other line.

Ridge is thrilled RJ is designing. Carter wonders about the feelings he must be having about competing against his son. Ridge says RJ is really talented and supports his choices. “Once he wins this little fashion battle,” they’ll all work together. Carter calls Ridge’s ego out but he says he has every right to be confident (or cocky…). He reminds Ridge not to count Eric out.

Carter exits and Thomas arrives. They chit chat quickly about the big fashion showdown. Just then, RJ arrives. Thomas greets him and notes his brother’s new job as a designer. RJ says he’s there to pick up supplies and Thomas notes they are supplies for Eric. He wonders if the showdown is a good idea. Thomas thinks they should all focus on the lines that are working. He thinks what Eric is designing isn’t in line with the direction they want to take the company. RJ thinks they shouldn’t be so quick to shut down the actual founder of the company.

Eric’s Mansion: Brooke chats with RJ about working with Eric. She questions if he’s certain about the choice he’s made. She’s nervous about the competition but is afraid the preview will cause tension between him and Ridge.

RJ finds it strange to be working against Ridge but explains they had a very good talk about the whole thing. Just then, Katie and Donna arrive. Katie doesn’t understand why she doesn’t know anything about the big showdown. She needs to get out in front of the battle so she knows how to handle the press.

Donna confirms Eric’s feelings that Ridge was pushing him out of the company. Brooke counters Ridge simply wants Eric to not concern himself with such big projects. RJ says his job is to help Eric handle the stress of the situation. He says his grandfather’s passion for the project has awakened his own passion in designing.

After RJ exits, Katie says she instructed him to not talk to the press. Brooke hopes the competition doesn’t happen at all. Donna steps in and says Ridge didn’t want to work with Eric. He didn’t want to listen to his ideas and basically pushed him out. Brooke says that wasn’t Ridge’s intention. Donna doesn’t understand why Ridge is so adamant about pushing Eric out. Why couldn’t they work together on the new collection. Brooke says Eric shut Ridge down. Katie steps in and asks why Ridge can’t back down and give Eric this collection. Brooke counters that the couture collection and Hope For The Future are doing well and Ridge is in charge.

Endings

Thomas walks in when Douglas is pitching the idea of becoming a family.

Katie and Brooke go back and forth about Eric’s legacy. Donna jumps in and says Eric transformed the fashion industry. Brooke becomes an asshat and says “all good things must pass.” Donna thinks Brooke is underestimating Eric’s ability to create a winning collection. Brooke says Ridge is now in charge of defining Forrester’s impact on the industry.

RJ defends Eric’s drive. He thinks it’s degrading for Ridge to continue to fight against his father and wonders what he would feel like were he treated the same. Ridge says he’s in charge and it’s his job to oversee everything. They will settle the score on the runway. Ridge wonders why RJ chose to work with Eric and not him. RJ flashes back to Eric telling him about the problems with his hand. RJ says he’s going to help his grandfather in whatever way he can.

