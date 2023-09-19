Brandon Beemer, Aketria Sevallian

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Enterprises: EJ is calming down his hired gun on the phone when Nicole arrives. He hangs up and asks her to do some consulting on a new acquisition. She agrees and then asks EJ if he tried to have Ava killed. He tries to dodge the question but Nicole came prepped. She knows he is representing the woman who was allegedly sent to kill Ava at Bayview.

EJ says he’s representing the woman because she was almost killed by the woman who killed his mother. Nicole wonders if he’s lying out of habit or to protect her. She thinks she deserves honesty from the father of her baby. EJ assures her nothing will happen that will jeopardize their life together. Just then, Wendy knocks and Nicole exits.

Wendy presents EJ with the security upgrade she’s designed. While he looks through the report, she pretends to have just read about Ava’s escape. Wendy probes him by talking about Susan and how scary it is with Ava on the loose. EJ gets frustrated and tells her to be quiet so he can read.

EJ says the report looks good and he’ll get back to her. With that, EJ says he needs to go to a meeting. He asks Wendy to look at his defective mouse and leaves her alone in his office. She immediately sees he forgot his phone and starts digging.

London - Random Hotel: Ava is freaking out thinking they’re going to be discovered before they can find Susan. She doesn’t know how they’re supposed to find a single woman without a clue where to start. Ava thinks Harris needs to take her back to Bayview. He says he has a good feeling about the search and Ava reluctantly agrees to move forward.

Ava talks aloud to Susan and looks for a sign. When nothing happens, Harris and Ava engage in a war of words and she exits to the bathroom.

University Hospital - Lobby: Wendy and Tripp whisper about Ava. He thanks her for helping his mother with the passports. She says she’s going to DiMera to snoop for more information. His phone rings as she exits. Rafe wants to see him at the station.

Talia’s Bedroom: Shawn Douglas awakens with a hangover and realizes he’s in bed with Talia. Just then, she awakens and freaks out as neither remembers what happened the night before. Shawn D. finds his phone and sees all the text messages from Belle. Talia fills him in on all the dirt he dropped about Belle the night before. Shawn Douglas beats himself up but Talia says to give himself grace. She says they both lost control because they were both hurt. He feels guilty for cheating and Talia feels the same.

They get dressed and Shawn Douglas asks Talia to keep quiet until he figures out what to do about Belle. They say their goodbyes and Shawn D exits.

Salem PD: Jada updates Rafe on the search for Ava. She wants to interview more people but Rafe says she needs to go home and get some rest.

Tripp arrives to answer Rafe’s questions about Ava. He says they have evidence Ava was alive and well with Harris around 9:00 pm the previous evening behind his apartment building. He looks Tripp in the eye and asks if he’s heard from his mother.

Tripp admits he saw Ava and Harris the night before. They came in through the fire escape and then left. He says they left because he couldn’t do anything for them. Tripp says he “can’t” say where they went. Rafe says he can sit there and consider the obstruction charges he could face for failing to tell him about the visit with his mother. Just then, Jada returns with a piece of evidence and quickly exits.

Brady Pub: Eric (Welcome back, GV!) and Belle meet to talk about adoption. He needs a lawyer to help him and Sloan with the process. She’s distracted but agrees. Belle explains Shawn Douglas didn’t come home the night before. She explains how Victor’s funeral sent him spiraling and their subsequent war of words.

Belle gets a notification that Shawn Douglas got her texts. She’s relieved but Eric is annoyed by Shawn D’s behavior. Belle exits to get some air just as Shawn Douglas walks downstairs. Eric wonders where he’s been and says Belle was just there. He fills Shawn D in on his conversation. As Shawn D tries to dodge Eric’s inquiry, Talia arrives downstairs and listens in.

Shawn Douglas lies saying Talia was working at the hospital the night before. Talia takes the hint and darts out the back before Eric could see her. Just then, she walks in the front door and asks for coffee because she pulled the night shift. They pretend they don’t know each other and make introductions. With that, Shawn D goes to find Belle.

Jada arrives and offers condolences about Sloan’s baby. Eric thanks her for letting Shawn Douglas crash at her place. She clearly doesn’t know what he’s talking about but covers for the lie.

Horton Square: Nicole and Belle run into each other. She asks about Shawn Douglas, and Belle says he’s not doing well. Belle asks about Nicole’s pregnancy. She says she’s due in January and then offers her condolences on the loss of Sloan’s baby. Belle breaks confidence and blabs about Sloan and Eric looking into adoption.

Endings

Shawn Douglas arrives in Horton Square and Nicole offers her condolences about Victor. She exits leaving the married duo to talk. He tells Belle he’s hungover, and she asks where he slept the night before.

Jada arrives and asks what the hell happened. She asks if her sister slept with Shawn Douglas.

Rafe returns to talk to Tripp who still refuses to answer questions. Rafe says to forget the obstruction charges because now he could face charges of aiding and abetting a felon. He hands the envelope over and Tripp finds his and Wendy’s passports.

As Wendy searches through the phone, EJ returns and catches her.

Ava emerges from the bathroom in a t-shirt and finds Harris in his skivvies. The two stare at one another with lust in their eyes.

