Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1095: Rest in Peace, Billy Miller

On episode 1095 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The death of All My Children, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless star Billy Miller shocks daytime.

Ridge and Eric face off on The Bold and the Beautiful. Should Brooke be torn? Hope and Thomas get hot and heavy.

Vivian Alamain kicks Maggie out of the Kiriakis mansion and stirs the pot at the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives. Alex doesn't have a chance against Theresa Donovan. Who wants an Alex/Theresa/Brady/Kristen quad?

Blair Cramer returns to Port Charles on General Hospital. Her scenes with Tracy were fantastic, but the revelation Blair had an affair with David Vickers completely torpedoed the storyline. Rena Sofer is returning to GH and the DC crew can't wait to see Lois mix up with Tracy, Brook Lynn, Olivia, Sonny and Ned. Who is terrorizing Anna?

Victor reclaims the corner office at Newman Enterprises on The Young and the Restless. Victoria is pissed at being sidelined and decides to go down a dangerous path by suggesting to Nikki that her father is making bad decisions. Tucker and Ashley break up, but so much storyline took place off screen we were disappointed.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

